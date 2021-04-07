National Bankshares Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.86.

MTY stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.60. 37,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.07. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$17.03 and a one year high of C$58.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

