National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NCMI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

