NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.75

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBSPF shares. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.