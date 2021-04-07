nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,823,995.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NCNO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

