New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

