Newton Coin Project 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 73.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $97,357.30 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 189.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

