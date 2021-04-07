NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.