Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.48. 6,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 40,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

