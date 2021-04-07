Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NSRXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

