Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nomura by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit