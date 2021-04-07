Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.27

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 65498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.