Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

