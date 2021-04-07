Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
