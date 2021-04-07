NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NOV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 154,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,381. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

