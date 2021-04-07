Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,036. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
