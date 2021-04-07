Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 127,923 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Management worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 112.57%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.