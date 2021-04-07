Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.16 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,291 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $39,909,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

