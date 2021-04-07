Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

