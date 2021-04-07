Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Medpace worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,885 shares of company stock worth $31,888,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.