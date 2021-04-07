NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.88.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 126.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

