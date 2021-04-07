Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $61.44

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $59.84. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

