Oasis Petroleum (OAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

3/23/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

3/9/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,652. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $53,390,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

