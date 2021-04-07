Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Flex by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Omega Flex by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

