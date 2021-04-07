Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.