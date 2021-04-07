OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 4,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $848.08 million, a PE ratio of -132.79 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

