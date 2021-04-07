Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 249,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.