O’Reilly Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.02 and its 200 day moving average is $459.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $329.19 and a twelve month high of $516.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

