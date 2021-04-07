Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce $69.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.04 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $254.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,461. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

