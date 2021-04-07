Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $139.17 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

