Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $33.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $35.54. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 17,142 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

