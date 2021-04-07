Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.16

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $28.40. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 8,949 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.