Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $785.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.