Park National Corp OH Has $54.19 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.