Park National Corp OH Has $7.04 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 758.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. 266,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

