Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 76,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

