Park National Corp OH Purchases 95,583 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

