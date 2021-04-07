Park National Corp OH Sells 5,990 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.91 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

