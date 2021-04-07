Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

