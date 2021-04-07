Patrick Largier Purchases 400,000 Shares of Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

