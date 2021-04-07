PayBX Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.