Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 168,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

