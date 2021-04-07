Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 148,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

