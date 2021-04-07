Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 148,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: LIBOR

Earnings History for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit