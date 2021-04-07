PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.18 on Monday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 220,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

