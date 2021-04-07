Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

