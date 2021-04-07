Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 57.3% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $25.99 million and $1.03 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,868,769 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

