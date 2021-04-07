PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 3rd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

