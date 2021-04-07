Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $124.01. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.30 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

