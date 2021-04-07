Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,961. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $165.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

