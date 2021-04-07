Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $8.67 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.24. 22,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $246.26 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

