Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UDR were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

