Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

